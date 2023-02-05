No macroeconomic threat from turbulence around Adani: Govt

The government also clearly does not see any uncertainty over the Adani group’s ability to service its debt. However, that view does not address the question of whether allegations raised by Hindenburg about certain financial transactions and alleged related party deals--rejected by the group in its media statements and response to Hindenburg Research—requires a probe by individual regulators. The four officials Mint spoke to did not say any such move is on the cards. “Nothing as of now," the second official said.