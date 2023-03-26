No mass-layoffs at Flipkart: Raghavan

No mass-layoffs at Flipkart: Raghavan2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 09:56 PM IST
The e-commerce company with an employee base of over 15,000 said the decision of not giving hikes to senior management will not lead to exits as it comes after a hike and promotion cycle last year, followed by a stock option buyback plan, which will hold many in good stead.
Flipkart is not among the companies that hire thousands and then lays off people to reduce headcount, said chief people officer Krishna Raghavan.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×