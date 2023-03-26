No mass-layoffs at Flipkart: Raghavan

“In January 2022, we did a one-time increase on salaries off-cycle. We continued pretty much with all the promotions. So, the 3000-4000 people get their promotions , and promotion-linked increments. They get their bonus, they get their new ESOP grants, and there’s a one-time discretionary payout that will happen in the second quarter (by June-end)," he said. “Flipkart is one company in the ecosystem where ESOPs actually turn into liquidation opportunities." The company is not ruling out more such “liquidation opportunities" for its employees in the future.