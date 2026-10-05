‘No more AI’: Elon Musk to rebrand SpaceXAI as SpaceXSI — What is the Trump connection behind the move?

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has announced that SpaceX’s artificial intelligence division, currently known as SpaceXAI, will be rebranded as SpaceXSI. The decision follows the US President Donald Trump's recent executive push to replace the term “Artificial Intelligence” (AI) with “Super Intelligence” (SI) across federal documents.

Confirming the development on his social media platform X, Musk responded to a user's query about the potential name change, saying, “Yes, we will make that change.” In a subsequent post, he doubled down on the shift, adding, “No more AI. SI, it’s better.”

However, Musk did not outline a specific timeline for the rebranding, and the official SpaceXAI account name on X remained unchanged at the time of publication.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What prompted Elon Musk to change SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI? ⌵ Elon Musk decided to rebrand SpaceXAI as SpaceXSI in response to President Donald Trump's executive order mandating the use of 'Super Intelligence' instead of 'Artificial Intelligence' in federal documents. 2 What does Super Intelligence (SI) refer to in the context of Trump's initiative? ⌵ Super Intelligence (SI) refers to the term President Trump is promoting to replace 'Artificial Intelligence' across federal communications, highlighting the advanced nature of the technology. 3 How does Trump's Super Intelligence Force aim to engage with technology companies? ⌵ The Super Intelligence Force (SIF) is tasked with coordinating government efforts to work with technology companies, consumer groups, and public interest organizations to ensure U.S. leadership in Super Intelligence. 4 Why is Trump advocating for the term Super Intelligence over Artificial Intelligence? ⌵ Trump believes 'Super Intelligence' more accurately reflects the advanced capabilities of the technology and has described it as having a monumental impact on society, exceeding even the Industrial Revolution and the Internet. 5 What is the primary goal of the Super Intelligence Force established by Trump? ⌵ The primary goal of the Super Intelligence Force is to assess the risks and opportunities associated with AI and recommend how the federal government should engage with this rapidly developing sector.

Trump Connection: Shift to 'SI' Musk's decision is a direct nod to a recent executive order signed by President Donald Trump, which mandates the US executive branch to replace the term “Artificial Intelligence” with “Super Intelligence”.

Addressing the UN General Assembly last month, Trump outlined his vision for the rebrand, saying: “From this point forward, all of United States documents, and hopefully the world's, will be changed to use the much more accurate term 'super' as opposed to artificial. So it's super intelligence.”

According to a White House fact sheet, the executive order aims to acknowledge the "continuously advancing technological frontier and the limitless promise it offers the American people." Furthermore, the order directs the Assistant to the President for Science and Technology to draft a formal federal definition of "Super Intelligence" and identify necessary executive actions to implement this new terminology.

“President Trump has taken decisive action to ensure that the United States leads and wins in Super Intelligence and that all Americans benefit from Super Intelligence and its vast economic benefits,” the fact sheet added.

Musk’s history with 'Superintelligence' For Musk, the pivot to the term "Superintelligence" is not entirely new territory. The SpaceX and Tesla CEO has long been vocal about the rapid pace of technological advancement.

He previously endorsed and contributed to philosopher Nick Bostrom's 2014 book, Superintelligence: Paths, Dangers, Strategies, which examined the existential risks associated with uncontrollable, highly advanced AI.