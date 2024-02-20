Companies
'No more extensions, SpiceJet must pay Credit Suisse'
Summary
- Supreme Court orders SpiceJet to pay $1.25 million to Credit Suisse by 15 March. Chairman Ajay Singh summoned post payment. Court raises concerns over financing Go First bid amid overdue payments, warns against delays.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday slammed SpiceJet for failing to clear its dues to Credit Suisse, ordering the low-cost airline to pay up by 15 March and asking its chairman Ajay Singh to appear before it a week after making the payment.
