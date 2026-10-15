No more free passes: 93% of Indian firms now vet freelancers as identity scams spill into gig work

For years, corporate India treated its contingent workforce like digital walk-ins—brought in quickly to plug project gaps, handed access cards and system credentials, and spared the gruelling background checks reserved for full-time staff. That backdoor, however, is now firmly shut.

As candidate impersonation and credential forgery reached record levels, a staggering 93% of Indian employers have now begun vetting contract and freelance workers before they clock in for Day 1, according to a cross-market research report commissioned by global screening firm HireRight and conducted by YouGov.

The development reflects a major tightening of enterprise governance, driven by a surge in candidate impersonation, credentials forgery, and workplace risks that have spilt beyond permanent payrolls into flexible workforce arrangements.

India leads global markets in candidate fraud The survey, which covered more than 1,000 senior human resources and talent-acquisition decision-makers across multiple countries, placed India at the top of the global chart for candidate misrepresentation.

A staggering 74% of Indian respondents reported detecting identity fraud among candidates or active employees in 2025—the highest proportion recorded across all surveyed markets.

While background checks were historically reserved for permanent, full-time staff, the widespread adoption of remote consulting, third-party staffing, and project-based contractual labour has forced enterprises to close compliance loopholes.

With temporary personnel routinely granted access to proprietary codebases, internal enterprise resource planning (ERP) platforms, and confidential client data, unvetted personnel are increasingly viewed as enterprise liabilities rather than cost-effective stopgaps.

According to the report, Indian employers are no longer just concerned with verifying basic educational degrees or past employment dates; protecting brand reputation has emerged as the primary driver for background checks, cited by 39% of respondents, while 36% highlighted workplace safety and another 36% flagged behaviour that conflicts with corporate values as key operational risks.

Also Read | India Inc paying for employee therapy and gym memberships? Report reveals why

Quality imperative over speed As flexible hiring scales, human resource departments are actively resisting the temptation to sacrifice diligence for hiring velocity. Nearly half of the surveyed employers (49%) cited the accuracy and quality of screening results as their leading consideration when selecting a verification provider.

By contrast, candidate experience followed at 36%, while turnaround speed was prioritised by only 32% of respondents.

The rigorous screening of contingent workers comes against the backdrop of an increasingly complex hiring landscape reshaped by artificial intelligence. While 52% of Indian employers anticipate that AI adoption will expand hiring requirements as businesses seek specialised capabilities, 30% admitted that integrating recruitment technology remains an operational hurdle.

33% also reported difficulties in sourcing qualified talent, and 31% cited resistance among candidates toward full-time or hybrid office arrangements.

“Recruitment is increasingly focused on identifying capabilities, verifying candidate information, and making decisions quickly as employer requirements change,” said Disha Joshi, Senior Director of International Go-to-Market at HireRight.

She emphasised that maintaining candidate verification, workforce integrity, and compliance standards will remain critical as recruitment processes become more automated and enterprises scale across borders.