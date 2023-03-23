No more rights to foreign carriers in India. Why?2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 12:03 AM IST
While requests for increase in foreign flying rights were approved earlier, the current government has not agreed on any new flying rights since 2014
India says it has no plans to provide any more flying rights or ‘bilateral rights’ to foreign airlines, as the country wants its own carriers to become global players. Mint examines the impact on airlines and passengers:
