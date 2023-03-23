India says it has no plans to provide any more flying rights or ‘bilateral rights’ to foreign airlines, as the country wants its own carriers to become global players. Mint examines the impact on airlines and passengers:

What are bilateral air service agreements?

Bilateral air services agreements are between two countries and they regulate the number of flights airlines can operate. India has signed such agreements with 116 countries. These can either limit the number of flights operated between two countries or allow unlimited access. For instance, India has open skies agreements with the US and UK, which allows carriers from both the sides to operate an unlimited number of flights between the two countries. There is, however, a limit on number of flights that can be operated under India’s bilateral agreements with most other countries.

What do foreign airlines want?

Foreign airlines, especially those from West Asia and Southeast Asia, have always wanted more entitlements under bilaterals. Any increase in seats will give foreign carriers access to the Indian market and help fill their flights to Europe and Americas, beyond their home country. An estimate suggests that 50-80% of Indian passengers (depending on routes, time of the year etc), boarding large foreign carriers from India, fly beyond the airline’s home country. Most foreign airlines on these routes have already used up their permitted capacity and have been demanding a further increase in flying rights.

Why is the Indian govt against more rights?

While requests for increase in foreign flying rights were approved earlier, the current government has not agreed on any new flying rights since 2014. The reason is simple: Let Indian airlines become large network carriers or India’s dependence on foreign carries for connectivity will only grow. The govt has pushed Indian carriers to fly to Europe and Americas from India.

What is the view of Indian airlines?

They are of the view that allowing foreign carriers to enter India has restricted the growth potential of domestic airlines. With Air India ordering 70 long-haul aircraft (part of its 470 aircraft order) and IndiGo testing the long-haul with leased aircraft, Indian airlines would want the government to not approve any more foreign flying rights till they achieve a size and financial strength to be able to compete with their foreign peers. New carriers in India seek a better distribution of existing rights among Indian carriers.

What could be the impact on air travel?

Fares are a function of capacity and demand. For consumers, ‘no more foreign flights’ would mean high fares in the near-to medium-term. Aircraft induction plans of airlines such as Air India and IndiGo are spread over a decade but the capacity issue should start to ease in the next two to three years. In the near term, fares are expected to be high on routes where the capacity is limited and demand is strong such as India-Dubai, and on routes where flights are few despite open skies such as India-US.