No more rights to foreign carriers in India. Why?

Bilateral air services agreements are between two countries and they regulate the number of flights airlines can operate. India has signed such agreements with 116 countries. These can either limit the number of flights operated between two countries or allow unlimited access. For instance, India has open skies agreements with the US and UK, which allows carriers from both the sides to operate an unlimited number of flights between the two countries. There is, however, a limit on number of flights that can be operated under India’s bilateral agreements with most other countries.

