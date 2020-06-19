No one intruded, no one has taken over any post: PM Modi on China border issue

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday categorically stated that there was neither any incursion along the India-China border nor an Indian post was taken over in the region. Speaking at the all party meeting, Modi said that India wanted to have peace and friendship but protection of country's sovereignty was most important.

During the nearly three hour long all party meeting, PM categorically stated that India has never accepted pressure from other countries in matters of trade, counter terrorism, and the infrastructure development which was needed for national security along the border would continue.

"India wants peace and friendship but sovereignty was most important. We have asked armed forces to take appropriate action and simultaneously we are reaching out to China through diplomatic channels to clearly state our views. Be it trade, counter terrorism, India has never come under pressure from outside. Whatever is needed for national security, whatever infrastructure is needed to be developed will continue to be developed at a fast pace," PM said.

In a significant statement, Modi also said that whether it was trade, connectivity or counter-terrorism, India has never come under any external pressure. “Whatever necessary work is needed for national infrastructure building, they would continue at the same fast pace," Modi said in his address on late Friday evening at the end of the all party meeting.

Modi had called for a virtual all party meeting on Friday which was attended by chiefs of all the key political parties. The political establishment came together to speak in one voice against the aggression by the Chinese army at the India-China border where a violent clash took place between the two sides in which 20 soldiers of the Indian army were martyred.

While political parties wanted a unified voice against the violent incident, some of the opposition parties, primarily Congress raised questions about the handling of the issue by the union government, and said that the all party meeting should have been called earlier and the opposition parties should be regularly briefed by members of the union government.

“Every Indian will forever remember this sacrifice. Definitely the whole country is hurt and angry over what China has done on LAC. This sentiment was expressed by all of you in the meeting. I assure you that our armed forces will not leave any stone unturned – deployment, action, counter action – our armed forces are doing everything on land, air and water," he added.

