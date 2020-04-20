No online or offline today, just one-line to deliver to consumers’ doorsteps: Flipkart CEO

BENGALURU : A day after the Central government made a u-turn in allowing non-essential goods to be sold by e-commerce firms, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group said in an email that in this unprecedented challenge, there is no distinction between online and offline but the objective is to provide what customers’ needs at their doorsteps.

In an internal mail, written to employees on Monday, Krishnamurthy said the company will continue to deliver groceries and essentials to customers, in partnership with sellers, kiranas and other stakeholders.

“...Over the next few days, please continue to focus on exploring new, innovative ways to drive value for our ecosystem of sellers, brands, partners, kiranas and customers. While facing today’s unprecedented challenge, there is nothing online or offline, there is just one-line, i.e. to the customer, which means solving for social distancing and providing the products that consumers need, at their doorsteps through a safe supply-chain," Krishnamurthy said.

E-commerce majors such as Walmart-owned Flipkart and Amazon India were in for a rude shock on Sunday, when the government suddenly said non-essential sale and delivery of products online won’t be allowed, days after it issued permission for the same.

In his email, Krishnamurthy indicated that Flipkart will be prepared to meet customer needs as soon as the government decides to resume full operations and economic activities. But till then, it will continue to deliver groceries and essentials to customers across the country.

“...We will do this while following our robust SOPs (standard operating procedure) with the highest standards of hygiene across our supply chain and last-mile delivery to promote social distancing, thereby helping towards the fight against the spread of this disease," Krishnamurthy said.

Online firms, for whom non-essential goods comprise a far larger chunk of sales, were compelled to then go back to sell essentials such as groceries, which is essentially a low-value and low-margin business.

While Flipkart didn’t comment on the revised directive of the government on Sunday, an Amazon India spokesperson said, “...The new guideline will disappoint not only the consumers whose list of essentials had expanded to work from home and study from home products but also the thousands of small businesses, sellers and manufacturers across the country, who had geared up in the last 48 hours to provide millions of people with safe access to products. On behalf of consumers and sellers, we hope that this situation is rectified soon so that the urgent need of consumers is met and that there is revival of economic activity."