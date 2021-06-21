Billionaire Mukesh Ambani, also the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd plans to transform each of the units under his oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate as the company aims for net-zero carbon emissions by 2035, Ambani said at the Qatar Economic Forum on Monday.

Qatar Economic Forum, a three-day event kicked off today.

“We have no option as a society, as a business but to really adopt a sustainable business model," Ambani said, adding that it's a prerequisite for every business to survive as we go forward, and it means transforming our businesses and integrating that with the future.

Ambani had for the first time at the company's annual general meeting last July, echoed his views on RIL becoming net carbon zero by 2035.

RIL, India's largest private sector enterprise, has laid out a 15-year vision to transform itself into a new energy company, with focus on recycling carbon dioxide, creating value from plastic, and building clean and affordable energy with hydrogen, wind, solar, fuel cells and battery.

RIL has begun converting its CO2 emissions at Jamnagar into high value proteins, nutraceuticals, advanced materials and fuels. The company has the largest single site refinery at Jamnagar in Gujarat with crude processing capacity of 1.24 million barrels per day.

It intends to develop next-generation carbon capture and storage technologies and is evaluating novel catalytic and electrochemical transformations to use CO2 as a valuable feedstock as RIL has proprietary technology to convert transportation fuels to valuable petrochemical and material building blocks. RIL also intends to replace transportation fuels with clean electricity and hydrogen.

The company's strategy is to transform the Jamnagar refinery from a producer of transportation fuels to chemicals as it ultimately wants to achieve a rate of more than 70% in the conversion of crude to olefins and aromatics

Achieving net carbon zero in 15 years would be a tough call for RIL which derives over 60% of its revenue from its refining and petrochemicals business.

Ambani's statement also assumes importance as climate change has become a major issue for investors across the world.

When asked what is the biggest challenge for industry as we emerge from this pandemic? Ambani said the primary challenges is to "get rid of the vaccination divide" and a digital access divide as more people are forced to stay home to work and study in a pandemic-hit world.

Reliance Jio Infocomm, aims to close this access gap and boost connectivity, which according to Ambani is now akin to a basic need. "The digital divide must be bridged," he said. "Both among nations and within nations."

