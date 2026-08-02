No overtime, no managers! Here's how DeepSeek is defying China's 996 work culture and still thriving

DeepSeek, China's AI startup that rose to become a $60 billion ChatGPT rival in just three years, isn't a typical Chinese corporation that pushes its employees to work 12 hours, 6 days a week. Rather, according to its founder, Liang Wenfeng, the new-age tech giant achieved it all without late-night shifts, managers, or a single KPI.

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In a conversation with Tencent Technology, Liang said his team generally doesn’t work overtime. Liang, the world’s richest AI founder, shared that there are two main reasons for his laid-back approach: “First, research needs a relaxed environment; if you push too hard, you can’t do research. Second, we’re very focused, which means we do very few things.”

DeepSeek offers its employees more than just the relaxed working hours — according to the Tencent Technology chat, the AI startup has no rigid hierarchy, no rulebook, and no strict written end goal. So much so that it is up to the team to decide how they want to manage half of their working days.

“We don’t really have an organisation—we’re driven by a vision, organised by a vision,” Liang said. “That vision isn’t even written down. We’ve never written anything.”

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Liang told Tencent Technology that DeepSeek employees don't have monthly targets to hit, and said that he’s led by their consensus. “No one manages them. No KPIs,” he said.

The techie, worth $37.9 billion, said his employees are told what to do for only half of their workday. “We hope ‘formal work’ doesn’t take more than half of an employee’s time. The other half is unallocated. They can do whatever they want.”

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China’s gruelling 996 culture The strikingly easygoing setup at DeepSeek contrasts with China's tough work culture, especially amid the country's AI ambitions. China wears its gruelling 996 culture — working 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. six days a week — as a badge of honour in tech; and DeepSeek is the exception.

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While the 996 work schedule was outlawed in 2021, Chinese tech founders often wear it as a badge of honour. Chinese tech giants like Alibaba, social media titan Tencent, and Alibaba rival JD.com all leaned on 996 and have often credited this system for their rise.

In 2019, Alibaba founder Jack Ma went so far as to call it a “great blessing”, framing the grind as a necessary ingredient in the company’s rise.

However, according to a Fortune report, young Chinese employees are now leaving professional careers for lower-paying manual labour to escape the tough office culture. While the surging youth unemployment rate suggests that many others are opting out entirely.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.