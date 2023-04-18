No plans to exit business: GoFirst airlines

No plans to exit business: GoFirst airlines2 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 02:07 PM IST
- Speaking to ANI, a top official of Go First Airlines said, 'We have no plans to shed stake or exit the aviation business. Our promoters are committed to the business and are infusing further funds in the form of equity'
India's ultra-low-cost carrier GoFirst Airlines has refuted rumours that it was planning to exit the aviation business amid a cash crunch.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×