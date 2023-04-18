No plans to exit business: GoFirst airlines

Speaking to ANI earlier in February, an official from US-based jet engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney said, “We are experiencing global supply chain challenges, which are limiting the availability of structural castings and other parts. We're progressing on our mitigation strategies with our supply base and expanding MRO network capacity while continuing hardware and software upgrades to extend engine time on the wing. At the same time, we're coordinating closely with customers on solutions to minimize operational disruption. We expect supply chain pressures to ease later this year, which will support the output of both production and MRO engines."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}