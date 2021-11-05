Reliance Industries today rejected reports that Mukesh Ambani and family will move to London to partly reside in Stoke Park estate, saying the Ambani family has no plans whatsoever to relocate or reside in London.

"A recent report in a newspaper has led to unwarranted and baseless speculation in social media regarding the Ambani family’s plans to partly reside in Stoke Park, London. Reliance will like to clarify that the Chairman and his family have no plans whatsoever to relocate or reside in London or anywhere else in the world," the company said in a statement.

Post Reliance acquiring the London property for ₹592 crore, Ambani and his family's visit abroad have been linked to them making Stoke Park their second home. They live in a 400,000 square feet Altamount road residence, Antilia, in Mumbai.

Further, Reliance clarified that its group company RIIHL, which acquired Stoke Park estate recently, is aimed at enhancing this as a premier golfing and sporting resort, while fully complying with the planning guidelines and local regulations.

The acquisition of Stoke Park estate will add to the fast-growing consumer business of the group, Reliance said.

"Simultaneously, it will also expand the footprint of India’s famed hospitality industry globally."

