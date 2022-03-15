No positive outcome of mediations, Amazon and Future tell SC

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Supreme Court had given Amazon Inc, Reliance Industries Ltd, and Future Retail Ltd 15 days to come up with a resolution in the dispute by having amicable discussions.
Mumbai: Amazon and Future group on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that there has been no positive outcome of a possible mediation between the two parties over the latter’s ₹24,713 crores asset sale deal with Reliance group.
This comes after the Supreme Court had given Amazon Inc, Reliance Industries Ltd, and Future Retail Ltd 15 days to come up with a resolution in the dispute by having amicable discussions.
“Nothing has emerged from the talks, which ended on Saturday and no headway was made. Amazon has filed a new case against us which is coming up before the Delhi High court," said Harish Salve, senior counsel representing Future Group in Supreme Court.
Following this, Amazon said that the apex court was told that no assets will be transferred during pendency of litigation, however, the orders have been flouted.
"Only 300 shops are yet to be taken over by Reliance," Amazon informed the court.
Gopal Subramanium, counsel for Amazon said, for the arbitral proceedings to continue "we do not have any grounds as the takeover has already taken place…Grant us the liberty to file an interim application to seek relief".
The matter pertains to Reliance’s takeover of nearly 500 stores operated by Future Group parent firm of hyper market chain Big Bazaar which is facing an acute financial crisis.
Future Group has clarified it was not responsible for the transfer of its assets. In fact, Kishore Biyani, promoter of Future Group, had protested against the transfer and there are still some 300 shops that are under the group's control.
A bench led by Justice NV Ramana said that if the assets are being transferred then we need to pass some orders.
After hearing both the parties the apex court has granted Amazon the liberty to file an interim application in the matter.
The matter will be taken up by the top court on Wednesday.
Earlier today, Amazon raised objections to Future Group’s purported move to transfer and alienate its assets to the Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani (MDA) group. In a public notice, the US e-commerce giant said the transfer of Future Retail Ltd's retail assets is being done in a clandestine manner by playing fraud on courts, tribunal and statutory authorities.
