No proposal to enhance financial support under PM-KISAN: Agriculture minister

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) There is no proposal under consideration to expand the coverage and quantum of financial support under the Pradhan Mantri Kishan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Launched in February 2019, the PM-KISAN scheme aims to supplement the financial needs of farmers with cultivable land-holding with a financial assistance of ₹6,000 per year in three equal instalments.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh said the central government has disbursed over ₹3.9 lakh crore to farmers in 20 installments since inception of the scheme.

"Currently, there is no proposal under consideration to expand the coverage and quantum of financial support under the PM-KISAN," Chouhan said in his written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Further, ownership of cultivable landholding remains the primary criteria to avail benefits under the scheme, he said, while responding to a query on inclusion of tenant and sharecropping farmers under the scheme.

The minister said the benefits of the PM-KISAN scheme are transferred to the beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode, based on the verified data received from states/UTs on the PM-KISAN portal.

Asked if the Centre will consider replicating Tamil Nadu's "Uzhavan App" model to provide real-time weather, market and advisory data, the minister said, "Currently, there is no proposal under consideration."

However, the government is implementing the Kisan Call Centre scheme to provide comprehensive support to farmers by addressing their enquiries and providing advisory related to various aspects of agriculture via telephonic communication in their preferred languages.

These call centres operate from strategic locations throughout the country, ensuring coverage across all states and Union Territories.

A dedicated common eleven-digit toll-free number, 1800-180-1551, has been established for the Kisan Call Centre. This number is accessible through both mobile phones and landlines.

The agents at the Kisan Call Centre, known as farm tele advisors, are equipped with relevant academic qualifications, thereby enabling them to respond effectively to farmers' queries and advise them in regional languages.