No proposal under consideration for disinvestment of BSNL: Govt

In a separate written reply to Lok Sabha, the Minister of State (MoS) for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said there is no delay or deficiency in services provided by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) due to implementation of VRS.
There is no proposal under consideration for disinvestment of BSNL, the Parliament was informed on Wednesday.
In a separate written reply to Lok Sabha, the Minister of State (MoS) for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said there is no delay or deficiency in services provided by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) due to implementation of VRS.
The current strength of employees is sufficient for the operation of the state-owned telecom corporation, Chauhan said.
"There is no plan under consideration for disinvestment of BSNL," Chauhan said to a question related to immovable assets of BSNL.
The value of immovable assets, including buildings, lands, towers, telecom equipment and non-telecom equipment as of March 31, 2021, adds to ₹89,878 crore (total netblock), as per audited financials.
As of December 31, 2021, the all India market share of BSNL stood at 9.90% for mobile subscribers, and 15.40% for wired broadband subscribers.
The government is planning to merge BBNL with the loss-making state-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) this month.
BSNL chairman and managing director PK Purwar at a recent event organised by the All India Graduate Engineers and Telecom officers Association (AIGETOA) said that the government is giving the telecom firm an opportunity for a turnaround.
BSNL already has a network of over 6.8 lakh kilometer of optical fibre cable (OFC) network.
With the proposed merger, BSNL will get 5.67 lakh kilometer of optical fibre which has been laid across 1.85 lakh village panchayats in the country using Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF).
