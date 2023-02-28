No question of default, assures Vedanta amid debt worries

Vedanta assured on Tuesday that it was in a comfortable position to meet debt maturing in April as well as the first quarter of the upcoming financial year. The remarks came amid growing concerns about Vedanta Resources ability to meet its financial obligations in the coming months.

A company spokesperson was quoted as telling CNBC-TV18 that there was no question of a default and dismissed risks of people selling shares. The spokesperson also told the publication that no holdings - except a 6.8% stake in Hindustan Zinc - was pledged.

Earlier this month Vedanta Resources said that it had slashed net debt by $2 billion in the last 11 months - from almost $10 billion to a little under $8 billion - and plans to whittle it down further.

There had also been reports last year that Anil Agarwal was mulling the idea of merging debt-laden Vedanta Resources with its cash-rich, Mumbai-listed unit, Vedanta Ltd. However this did not materialise.

S&P Global Ratings had recently raised doubts about the group's financial health, noting that its ability to meet obligations beyond September this year would depend on a planned $2 billion fundraising as well as the proposed sale of THL Zinc Ltd - a Vedanta Ltd unit that holds zinc assets in Africa.

Vedanta's plans to offload THL Zinc Ltd. Mauritius to Hindustan Zinc however hit a snag earlier this month with the Indian government balking at the proposal. The government holds a 29.54% stake in the company and has voiced valuation concerns over the plan to sell it for $2.98 billion.

New Delhi has urged the company to “explore other cashless methods for acquisition of these assets" and threatened to explore legal avenues if Hindustan Zinc still decided to go ahead.

S&P Global Ratings had stated that the company's credit ratings may "come under pressure" if it is unable to raise USD 2 billion and/or sell its international zinc assets.