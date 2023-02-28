No question of default, assures Vedanta amid debt worries
The remarks came amid growing concerns about Vedanta Resources' ability to meet its financial obligations in the coming months.
Vedanta assured on Tuesday that it was in a comfortable position to meet debt maturing in April as well as the first quarter of the upcoming financial year. The remarks came amid growing concerns about Vedanta Resources ability to meet its financial obligations in the coming months.
