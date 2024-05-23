No restriction on Kirloskar Industries selling shares in Kirloskar Brothers, rules NCLT
The tribunal agreed that petitioners Kirloskar Industries has been able to make out a case of oppression and mismanagement at Kirloskar Brothers. Asks co to first make an offer for sale to Sanjay Kirloskar and kin.
Mumbai: In a new turn of events in the ongoing dispute between two factions of the Pune-based Kirloskar Group's promoter family, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday allowed Kirloskar Industries Limited (KIL) and its promoters Atul Kirloskar and Rahul Kirloskar to sell their stakes in Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL).