No shares of firms pledged by promoters, say Ambuja Cement and ACC
- Releasing a joint statement to the stock exchanges, both Ambuja Cement Ltd and ACC Ltd termed as 'misleading' reports of pledging of shares by the promoters as part of financing their acquisition.
Amid the Adani Enterprises rout, Ambuja Cement Ltd and ACC Ltd on 2 February said that no shares of the firms have been pledged by the promoters, who have only provided a "non-disposal undertaking".
