No significant impact on company due to violence at Narasapura plant: Wistron

BENGALURU : Apple Inc’s manufacturing partner Wistron has said that the violence, vandalism and loot at its Narasapura plant in Kolar, around 60 km from Bengaluru, did not cause any significant impact to the company.

“As the Narasapura facility is a new operation and the shipment quantity is still small, the incident will not cause significant impact to Wistron," the company said in a filing to the Taiwan stock exchange on Sunday.

The Narasapura plant produces the iPhone -SE (2020) and iPhone-7 models for Apple.

The statement comes two days after Wistron fired the vice-president of its India operations and acknowledged that it couldn't cope up with the expansion plans, violated several laws.

On 12 December, violence broke out in the Taiwanese manufacturing firm's facility. Hundreds of contract workers, among others, were seen vandalising company property, setting vehicles on fire, damaging machinery and stealing mobiles, laptops and other property in riot that lasted at least three hours at the factory site.

The company employs around 8,500 contract workers who complain of unexplained cuts in salaries, wage dues and long working hours that fuelled anger and led to the violence that has made headlines globally.

The centre and state government are taking a keen interest in resolving the crisis which has the potential to damage India--and Karnataka’s-- pro-investor friendly image and impact future investments.

In an earlier filing, the company said that it had suffered losses to the tune of ₹26- ₹52 crore. On 12 December, in a complaint to the police, Wistron had estimated losses of around ₹437 crore including ₹412 crore theft of products like iPhones, laptops and precision machinery.

People aware of the developments said that damage and insurance assessments are being undertaken to determine exact losses due to the violence.

Apple has suspended new business to Wistron after its initial investigations have pointed to violations by its manufacturing partner.

The role of six staffing firms that supplied contractual workforce to Wistron are being probed and are suspected to have siphoned off a lion’s share of salaries paid to workers.

Wistron said that it is collaborating with government authorities on ongoing investigations and related insurance claims. “The company will work with our customer in terms of correcting issues and operational recovery," Wistron said in its filing.

