Nvidia on 23 November reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as its CEO and board member less than two weeks after he stepped down amid reports of affairs with an employee and a woman suspected by the US government of being a Chinese spy. Nvidia said Huang was the right person to lead the company and that his return was in the best interests of shareholders, employees, partners and customers.

Nvidia added nearly $1 trillion in market value after Huang's return, while the rally boosted the value of his personal stake by about $32 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The estimate is based on his 3.4% ownership of the company.

The swift reversal raises questions about Nvidia's succession planning and its dependence on Huang, who has led the company as president and CEO since co-founding it in 1993. What happens to the world's leading AI chipmaker if its founder is no longer at the helm? Huang has steered Nvidia through its transformation from a graphics-chip startup into a global AI powerhouse, making the question of who could succeed him increasingly important.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why did Nvidia reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO? ⌵ Nvidia’s board said Huang was the right person to lead the company and that his return served the interests of shareholders, employees, partners and customers. The board also said it had received input from senior US government officials and was confident his return posed no national security risk. 2 What does Jensen Huang’s return reveal about Nvidia’s succession planning? ⌵ The rapid reversal highlighted uncertainty over who could lead Nvidia after Huang, who has headed the company since co-founding it in 1993. The company had begun a permanent CEO search, considering internal and external candidates. 3 Why does Nvidia lack an obvious successor to Jensen Huang? ⌵ Huang has resisted succession planning and maintained a flat management structure, with about 60 executives reporting directly to him. He has argued that fewer management layers help information flow more freely. 4 Did investigations involving Nvidia end after Huang returned as CEO? ⌵ No. Nvidia’s board said its independent investigation into whether foreign intelligence efforts targeted Huang would continue. The company also faced FBI and SEC investigations, while the status of some federal probes was unclear. 5 Who led Nvidia while Jensen Huang was away? ⌵ Nvidia finance chief Colette Kress handled interim CEO responsibilities during Huang’s absence. After his reinstatement, she continued as the company’s CFO.

The sequence of events surrounding his departure, the search for a replacement and the board's eventual reversal flags several gaps in Nvidia's succession planning:

The board had already rejected his return Nvidia board chairman Harvey Jones explicitly ruled out Huang's return on 17 November during the company's Q3 earnings call. "The NVIDIA Board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO," he said. Days later, he took a U-turn and said, “The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” Chair of the Board said.

A permanent successor search was underway According to a WSJ report, Nvidia had roped in executive recruitment firm Heidrick & Struggles to oversee the search for its next chief executive. Reportedly, the company said it will consider both internal executives and candidates from outside the company for the top job.

Powers intact, probe ongoing Huang's reinstatement has not brought the investigations to a close. Nvidia's board has said its independent investigation into whether foreign intelligence efforts targeted the CEO will continue to its conclusion. Besides, the company also faces federal and state-level scrutiny, including FBI and SEC investigations, as the Justice Department examines aspects of its business practices. The status of some federal probes remains unclear.

Flat power structure Huang resisted succession planning. About 60 executives reported directly to Huang, he revealed in an interview with podcaster Lex Fridman in March this year—a number unusually high for a typical CEO. Despite this, he had no obvious successor. Huang has long defended Nvidia’s unusually flat management structure, arguing that fewer management layers reduce overhead and allow information to flow more freely across the company. In a 2023 interview with CNBC, he said that he could see himself running Nvidia for another three to four decades, as long as he continued to make a meaningful contribution.

Rene Haas, CEO of Arm Holdings, a chip design company, who worked at Nvidia from 2006 to 2013, told The New York Times that he didn't like the idea of succession and felt that it would create competition among executives and be divisive.

Culture of humiliation Nvidia's succession gaps also bring Huang's management culture into the spotlight. If a New York Times report is to be believed, Nvidia's workplace culture has been for long marked by harsh criticism and public humiliation. The report alleges that Huang often 'humiliated' employees in front of their colleagues, using insults, personal attacks and threatening language. More than a dozen current and former employees told the publication that he justified such behaviour as being good for them or the business. The conduct also led to repeated complaints to Nvidia's human resources department, which some employees said did not take them seriously.