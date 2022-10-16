No suitors: Centre unlikely to pursue CEL disinvestment

“There’s no immediate plan to put it on sale again... we had a real challenge because this was the second time and there were no bidders in the first time," department of investment and public asset management (Dipam) Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in an interview. CEL was first put on sale in September 2018 when the government wanted to divest its full stake and transfer management control. The process was restarted in February 2020.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}