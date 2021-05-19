No surge in fresh bankruptcy filings post lifting of one-year IBC ban

Karthik Natarajan, partner, Bhuta Shah & Co. LLP, an accounting firm, said expectations of a surge in fresh bankruptcy filings once the IBC suspension was lifted were high. “But it appears no sharp increase in filings is taking place. One reason is that people prefer out of court settlement in such matters to avoid going through the rigors of insolvency proceedings. Another reason could be the low turnout of personnel at banks and non-banking financial companies owing to the on-off nature of lockdowns. This may be delaying policy decisions," he added.