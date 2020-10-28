No US SEC action against us, says ICICI

ICICI Bank on Tuesday said the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) does not intend to take any enforcement action against the lender related to its investigation into the bank’s loan impairment provisions under US generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

“The bank has, via its legal counsel, received a communication from the US SEC that they have concluded their investigation into the bank’s loan impairment provisions under US GAAP, and that the SEC does not intend to take any enforcement action against the bank," it said in a regulatory filing.

According to a Mint report on 26 July 2018, SEC, which started the probe in June 2016, had sought details about the bank’s accounting practices, especially those related to loans disbursed between 2010 and 2016, many of which turned bad and were alleged to be the ones on which the bank delayed provisioning.

Responding to queries by the stock exchanges following the Mint report, ICICI Bank had on 27 July 2018 said it has been responding to requests for information from the SEC investigatory staff regarding an enquiry relating to the timing and amount of the bank’s loan impairment provisions taken under US GAAP.

GAAP refers to a common set of accounting principles, standards and procedures issued by Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB), according to Investopedia, a website that demystifies financial jargon.

“The bank evaluates loans for impairment under US GAAP for the purpose of preparing the annual footnote reconciling the bank’s Indian GAAP financial statements to US GAAP. The bank has voluntarily complied with all requests of the US SEC investigatory staff for information and interviews related to the bank’s US GAAP loan impairment process," ICICI Bank had said in 2018.

The bank was probed for the period under erstwhile chief executive Chanda Kochhar, whose stint was cut short in January 2019 after a committee led by Justice B.N. Srikrishna found instances of quid-pro-quo by the ICICI Bank management under Kochhar in granting six high value loans to Videocon Industries, and its subsequent investment in Nupower Renewables, owned by Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar.

