NoBroker ramps up tech team, hires 30 freshers from IITs

NoBroker ramps up tech team, hires 30 freshers from IITs1 min read . 03:56 PM IST
- Citing its strategic focus on balancing operational scale with sustainability and innovation, NoBroker claims to have expanded to 5 new markets post pandemic.
Amid the global tech landscape is undergoing a major slowdown, proptech unicorn NoBroker recently hired over 30 freshers from IITs for its Android, iOS, engineering, frontend, backend, and design teams, and marketing roles.
Amid the global tech landscape is undergoing a major slowdown, proptech unicorn NoBroker recently hired over 30 freshers from IITs for its Android, iOS, engineering, frontend, backend, and design teams, and marketing roles.
“While the projected short-term economic outlook might appear bleak, the talent ecosystem in India has never been stronger. Our latest campus hiring drive reflects our faith in the tech talent produced by premier institutes such as the IITs. We have had a wonderful recruitment experience at IITs over the years. Many freshers that we hired over 5 years ago are today working in senior management and leadership roles at NoBroker," NoBroker CTO Akhil Gupta said.
“While the projected short-term economic outlook might appear bleak, the talent ecosystem in India has never been stronger. Our latest campus hiring drive reflects our faith in the tech talent produced by premier institutes such as the IITs. We have had a wonderful recruitment experience at IITs over the years. Many freshers that we hired over 5 years ago are today working in senior management and leadership roles at NoBroker," NoBroker CTO Akhil Gupta said.
Citing its strategic focus on balancing operational scale with sustainability and innovation, NoBroker claims to have expanded to 5 new markets post pandemic.
Apart from freshers, the firm is looking to hire experienced professionals in senior leadership roles across key positions to further fuel its growth.
The proptech claims to provide asymmetry in the real estate sector in India with the use of cutting-edge technology. It participates in the entire user journey starting from the house search to packers & movers, home loans, home painting and cleaning services, legal services, rent pay, etc.
Earlier, it has also raised a total funding on $361 million from marquee investors such as General Atlantic, Tiger Global, Elevation Capital, Moore Capital, Beenext and KTB Ventures. Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Anand Chandrasekaran.