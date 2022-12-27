NoBroker ramps up tech team, hires 30 freshers from IITs

“While the projected short-term economic outlook might appear bleak, the talent ecosystem in India has never been stronger. Our latest campus hiring drive reflects our faith in the tech talent produced by premier institutes such as the IITs. We have had a wonderful recruitment experience at IITs over the years. Many freshers that we hired over 5 years ago are today working in senior management and leadership roles at NoBroker," NoBroker CTO Akhil Gupta said.