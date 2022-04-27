NoBroker to double technology and product team in two months

NoBroker to double technology and product team in two months2 min read . 01:44 PM IST
- The expansion is aimed at fuelling the growth of key verticals and building industry-first solutions that would help the company sustain its growth momentum
Proptech unicorn NoBroker.com is looking to double its technology and product team to 350 people from 150 currently in the next two months by hiring product developers, engineers, and data scientists to fuel the growth it has been witnessing in the past 24 months.
The expansion is aimed at fuelling the growth of key verticals and building industry-first solutions that would help the company sustain its growth momentum.
NoBroker.com said it has four business lines that are four companies within themselves. During the lockdown, it grew exponentially on the back of its differentiated offerings. By hiring experienced engineers, it aims to consolidate the strong market position that it has built over the last couple of years.
The company said it has been rewarding its employees with 6-monthly appraisals, high salaries and ESOPs to appreciate employee contribution to organizational growth. “It also follows a no-cabin culture to promote accessibility, engagement, and collaboration across all levels. The office space has been recently revamped and the interiors have been designed to promote out-of-box thinking."
“The pandemic unlocked many unexpected opportunities for digital-first startups, and we have capitalized on them by diversifying and strengthening our offerings. However, despite our current scale, we realize that we must grow our operations if we are to fully tap into the market opportunity on offer. We have a vast application of machine learning and have built our own data lake and call intelligence solution. By increasing the number of experienced tech professionals in our team, we can continue to innovate, augment, and strengthen our offerings to deliver superlative user experiences and supercharge our growth," said Akhil Gupta, cofounder and chief technology officer, NoBroker.com
Backed by marquee investors such as Tiger Global, General Atlantic and Elevation Capital, the company plans to devote most of its new hires towards innovating new solutions for NoBrokerHood, its society super app. The platform gained traction during lockdown as it has enabled superior living experiences in residential societies.