NoBroker to double technology and product team in two months

“The pandemic unlocked many unexpected opportunities for digital-first startups, and we have capitalized on them by diversifying and strengthening our offerings. However, despite our current scale, we realize that we must grow our operations if we are to fully tap into the market opportunity on offer. We have a vast application of machine learning and have built our own data lake and call intelligence solution. By increasing the number of experienced tech professionals in our team, we can continue to innovate, augment, and strengthen our offerings to deliver superlative user experiences and supercharge our growth," said Akhil Gupta, cofounder and chief technology officer, NoBroker.com