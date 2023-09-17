Nod for Zee-Sony deal violates Sebi order, Axis tells NCLAT1 min read 17 Sep 2023, 11:32 PM IST
Axis Finance claims the merger could not have been sanctioned until an integral part of the scheme—Punit Goenka as head of the merged entity—was resolved
Axis Finance Ltd has told an appeals court that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the Zee-Sony merger in “contravention" of a regulatory order against Punit Goenka, former managing director and chief executive officer of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.