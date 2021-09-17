NEW DELHI: Homegrown electronic sports (e-sports) firm Nodwin Gaming said on Friday it has acquired gaming and adjacent IP (Intellectual Property) business from media and entertainment firm OML Entertainment for Rs73 crore.

As part of the deal, Nodwin will pay R73 crore for the acquisition and Ajay Nair, managing director of OML Entertainment, will join the gaming company’s board. Going forward, Nodwin Gaming will handle all gaming-related events and IPs that come from OML’s stables.

Nodwin will acquire key IPs from OML Entertainment including the likes of Bacardi NH7 Weekender, YouTube Fan Fest, and India’s biggest hip-hop league — Breezer Vivid Shuffle.

“What we have been seeing over the past few years is that there’s a big convergence happening between comedy, music and gaming," said Sidharth Kedia, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nodwin Gaming. “We’re getting access to some of the IPs that OML has created specifically for the youth, where there is a big crossover of gaming, music and comedy. We’re also getting access to all the talent which is now increasingly focusing on gaming. Those are the businesses that we’re acquiring from OML," he added.

Akshat Rathee, co-founder and managing director of Nodwin Gaming, said the company is interested in accessing IPs from OML where it can create “multi-stage" experiences between music, comedy and gaming. He added that the acquisition will help the “massification" of e-sports and gaming in India.

OML Entertainment also works with comedians like Tanmay Bhat and Smay Raina, who have both been noted for hosting gaming content on their specific YouTube channels. “It makes a lot of sense to consolidate the strengths that OML Entertainment and NODWIN Gaming have in the live IPs and gaming spaces," said OML’s Nair. He said the company will focus on building content for OTT platforms, talent management and branded content businesses.

Nodwin Gaming recently raised Rs164 crore in equity investment from South Korean gaming firm Krafton, which is the company behind games like PUBG Mobile and Battleground Mobile India. It also has investments from gaming and sports media company, Nazara Technologies, which owns a majority stake in Nodwin Gaming, and Kris Gopalakrishnan backed gaming firm JetSynthesys Private Ltd.

