Nodwin Gaming buys NH7 Weekender from OML Entertainment

“What we have been seeing over the past few years is that there’s a big convergence happening between comedy, music and gaming," said Sidharth Kedia, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nodwin Gaming. “We’re getting access to some of the IPs that OML has created specifically for the youth, where there is a big crossover of gaming, music and comedy. We’re also getting access to all the talent which is now increasingly focusing on gaming. Those are the businesses that we’re acquiring from OML," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}