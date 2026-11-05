Noel Tata's eligibility, ₹1.42 crore commission: Inside Mehli Mistry's fresh Tata Trusts challenge

The dispute over Mehli Mistry's exit from Tata Trusts has taken a fresh turn, with the former trustee challenging the legality of decisions that led to his removal and questioning whether some existing trustees meet the eligibility requirements laid down in the trust deeds.

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In his submissions to the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner, Mistry has questioned whether Noel Tata meets the requirements to serve as a trustee, citing his citizenship and overseas residency. He has also flagged possible conflicts of interest and raised concerns about how the charitable trusts handle their finances.

Mehli Mistry submitted written replies and rejoinders before the Deputy Charity Commissioner, Greater Mumbai Region, on Thursday (5 November), escalating his legal challenge to the decisions concerning his trusteeship of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution.

The Charity Commissioner's office has directed SDTT and Bai Hirabai Trust to respond to Mistry's rejoinder by December 3.

Why has Mehli Mistry challenged his removal from Tata Trusts? Mistry is challenging the decision to deny him another term as a trustee in October 2025. He argues that some of the trustees who took part in the decision were not eligible to do so, putting the validity of the entire process in question.

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One of his principal objections concerns Venu Srinivasan, whose trusteeship allegedly ended on October 23, 2025. Mistry has pointed out that Srinivasan nevertheless communicated his vote against his reappointment on October 28.

Also Read | Mehli Mistry rules out reinstatement as Tata Trusts trustee: Report

According to Mehli Mistry, the trust's records acknowledged that Srinivasan's tenure had expired and stated that his vote should be disregarded. However, Mistry argues that allowing him to participate in the decision-making process itself raises questions about the validity of the resolution.

Mistry has also disputed the argument that his three-year tenure ended on October 28, 2025, requiring a fresh resolution for reappointment. Citing the 1932 SDTT Trust Deed, Mistry maintains that it does not prescribe a fixed tenure for trustees.

Mehli Mistry questions Noel Tata's eligibility as trustee Mistry has also questioned whether some trustees of Bai Hirabai Trust are eligible to hold their positions. He has pointed to rules in the trust deed that require trustees to be followers of the Parsi Zoroastrian faith and meet certain residency requirements.

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He has questioned the eligibility of Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh under these provisions. He has also raised questions about Noel Tata's Irish citizenship and UAE residency, arguing that the eligibility conditions should apply equally to all trustees.

Mistry has asked the trustees to submit written declarations confirming that they meet the conditions required to hold their positions. He has also challenged the trust's argument that some of these rules should no longer apply.

Mistry seeks inquiry into Tata Trusts' finances and trustee benefits Mehli Mistry has also sought an independent examination of SDTT's financial administration and governance.

Mistry has also questioned the commissions and other payments received by trustees who serve on the boards of Tata Group companies on behalf of the trusts.

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One issue Mehli Mistry has highlighted is an annual commission of around ₹1.42 crore that Noel Tata received from Tata Sons Private Limited in FY25, as recorded in corporate filings cited in his application.

He has also raised questions about the appointment of Gerry McGovern for Norton Motorcycles, investments in Tata International and decisions involving the trusts' voting rights in Tata Sons. Mistry has alleged that some of these actions may have gone against earlier unanimous decisions.

He has asked the Charity Commissioner to examine company filings, records of trustees' financial interests, board proceedings and the approvals behind these decisions to determine whether there were conflicts of interest or breaches of trustees' responsibilities.

Mehli Mistry says he is not seeking reinstatement Notably, Mehli Mistry has clarified that he is not seeking to return as a trustee of SDTT. Instead, he wants an examination of the trusts' administration and has sought the appointment of an independent administrator, if necessary.

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His trusteeship of SDTT and Sir Ratan Tata Trust ended in October 2025 after three trustees opposed his reappointment.

Also Read | Mehli Mistry resigns from Ratan Tata's family office

In a letter dated November 4, 2025, addressed to Tata Trusts trustees, including chairman Noel Tata, Mistry had described his departure as a harmonious exit and said he did not want to draw the charitable institutions into controversy.

Mistry had earlier filed a caveat before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner, seeking an opportunity to be heard before any changes were made to the register of trustees.

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