Noel Tata named new Tata Trusts chairman.

According to an executive familiar with the matter, the board of Tata Trusts convened on Friday morning and approved the appointment of Noel Tata, Ratan Tata's half-brother, as the chair of Tata Sons.

Noel Tata has been named the chairman of Tata Trusts, the charitable division of the Tata Group, as report by Mint. He is the son of Naval H. Tata and Simone N. Tata. Noel takes over from his half-brother, Ratan Tata, who passed away earlier this week at the age of 86.

"Today, there was a condolence meeting, after which the board of Tata Trusts approved the name of Noel Tata who succeeds Mr Tata," the executive told Mint.

Noel Tata is currently a trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, which collectively own a substantial 66% stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the diversified Tata Group. The Trusts have not yet provided any statements regarding succession planning.

After Ratan Tata's passing, attention has shifted to the leadership of the Tata Trusts. As India's largest public charitable foundation, the boards of Tata Trusts must now choose a new chairman from among the current trustees, since Ratan Tata did not designate a successor prior to his death.

Here are 5 lesser know facts about Noel Tata - Noel Tata has been part of Tata Group for four decades Noel N. Tata is the Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Tata International Limited and has been associated with the Tata group for 40 years. He holds various board positions within the group, including Chairman of Trent, Voltas, and Tata Investment Corporation, as well as Vice Chairman of Tata Steel and Titan Company Limited. In his most recent executive role as Managing Director of Tata International Limited, he led the company through a period of significant growth, with revenue rising from $500 million to over $3 billion between August 2010 and November 2021.

Noel Tata holds Irish citizenship Noel Tata possesses Irish citizenship, a reflection of his family's international ties, yet his identity and professional endeavors are deeply rooted in India, according to media reports.

Noel Tata was potential candidate for the position of Tata Sons Chairman Noel Tata was considered as a viable candidate for the chairmanship of Tata Sons, but the position ultimately went to Cyrus Mistry, who is Noel's brother-in-law, as per several reports. Following Mistry's contentious departure, N Chandrasekaran, then CEO of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), assumed the chairmanship of Tata Sons.

About his family In a demonstration of the family's dedication to philanthropy, Noel Tata's three children—Maya, Neville, and Leah—have been appointed as trustees of various philanthropic organizations associated with Tata Trusts, which manages the substantial $150 billion Tata Group. This generational engagement is intended to strengthen the governance of the Trusts and preserve the philanthropic heritage established by their ancestors.