Noel Tata, son Neville file caveat against SDTT trustees amid Tata Trusts dispute: Report

Written By Prabhakar Jha
Published13 Oct 2026, 10:38 PM IST
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Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata
Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata(Reuters)

Noel Tata and his son Neville Tata have filed a caveat petition in the Mumbai City Civil Court against fellow trustees of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), including Venu Srinivasan, Vijay Singh, Darius Khambata and Bhaskar Bhat, The Economic Times reported.

According to the report, Noel Tata approached the court on October 7, 2026.

The development comes amid a wider dispute over the governance and functioning of Tata Trusts. Moreover, Tata Trusts entities other than SDTT have filed 84 caveats before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner under Sections 41D, 41E and 67 of the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, the report further mentioned.

A caveat is a legal filing through which a party seeks to ensure that it is given an opportunity to be heard before a court passes an order in a matter concerning it.

More details awaited

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HomeCompaniesNewsNoel Tata, son Neville file caveat against SDTT trustees amid Tata Trusts dispute: Report
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