Noel Tata, N Chandrasekaran both separately briefed govt on rift, concerns before latter's exit as Chairman: Report

Tata Group executives Noel Tata and N Chandrasekaran both separately met senior government officials and briefed them on their rift and concerns before the latter's exit as Chairman, Times of India reported, citing sources.

The meetings broadly covered disagreements between the two over the direction of the new business, governance concerns, differences in strategy, losses incurred by Air India and Tata digital, the group's semiconductor ventures, and uncertainty over Chandrasekaran's reappointment as Chairman, the report said.

The sources told TOI that both leaders met with government officials separately but did not give dates or details of the discussions. They added that Tata was in Delhi during the Independence Day weekend but did not confirm if that is when his meet took place, the report added.

The report noted that this is not the first time government functionaries have met Tata leadership. They met Noel Tata in 2025, a year after he succeeded the late Ratan Tata. In June 2026, he also met with senior RBI officials to discuss concerns over Tata Sons' IPO, it added.

Stepping down from roles? Notably, Noel Tata is non-executive chairman of Trent and is set to step down from the role in November this year, in line with the Group's retirement age policy (70 years).

Chandrasekaran announced on 12 August that he would step down and not seek reappointment as Chairman of Tata Sons for a third term. His tenure is now set to end in February next year. He underlined the need for clarity on the leadership issue at the earliest, as per a PTI report.

Tata Trusts looking for Chandrasekaran's successor Tata Trusts initiated the process of finding a successor to lead the conglomerate's holding company, the report said.

“The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) respects Chandrasekaran's decision not to offer himself for re-appointment. We place on record our deepest appreciation for his contribution and stewardship of Tata Sons and the Tata group over the past decade,” the Tata Trusts said. It holds over 66% of Tata Sons, as per the PTI report.

In the statement, it also thanked Chandrasekaran's contributions during the period of “significant change, growth and transformation” across the group.

The Tata Trusts statement added that SDTT has passed a resolution to initiate the setting up of a selection committee as soon as possible “in accordance with the Articles of Association of Tata Sons, for the purpose of recommending a person for appointment as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors.”

Noel Tata, who took over as Chairman of the Tata Trusts after the death of his half-brother Ratan Tata, also heads SDTT.

“We extend our full support to Tata Sons in ensuring a smooth, timely and orderly transition of leadership, consistent with the values and long-term interests of Tata Sons and the Tata group,” Tata Trusts said.