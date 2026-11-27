Noel Tata and Tata Trusts have submitted a caveat to the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner, requesting that they be given an opportunity to present their case before any decision is taken on applications related to the Trusts, CNBC-TV18 reported on Friday, citing sources.

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The move follows Tata Trusts vice-chairman Vijay Singh's approach to the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner on Thursday. Singh, a former defence secretary and a veteran Tata Group executive, sought the regulator's intervention to ensure the proper administration of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), the charitable body's effective functioning and the use of its funds for philanthropic objectives.

He also called for trustees to fulfil their fiduciary obligations.

The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and RD Tata Trust have approached the Bombay High Court against Tata Sons and its board of directors, contesting N Chandrasekaran's reappointment as chairman. They have also sought an interim direction preventing Chandrasekaran from using his casting vote if Tata Sons' nominee directors remain divided during the board meeting scheduled for November 30, according to PTI.

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The matter is scheduled to be heard on Friday.

Singh, meanwhile, said he had opposed the decision to approach the High Court, along with fellow trustee Venu Srinivasan. He told the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner (CCM) that his intervention was intended to safeguard SDTT's interests, charitable objectives and assets.

Highlighting the potential implications of the litigation, Singh also raised concerns about Tata Sons' proposed listing and its compliance with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) regulatory requirements.

In a letter reviewed by PTI, Singh said the November 30 board meeting was expected to discuss measures required to meet the RBI's listing mandate, including the proposed schedule and other implementation-related decisions.

"I understand that the 30 November meeting is expected to consider consequential steps towards compliance with RBI's listing requirement, including the proposed timetable and related implementation decisions," Singh said in the letter.

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He warned that granting the interim relief sought by the Trusts could hamper the company's efforts to comply with the regulator's directions.

"If the interim prayer (in Bombay HC) is granted in its present breadth, or even leaves such resolutions under a cloud, it could obstruct or indefinitely delay the very Board action required to implement the regulator's directions," the letter added.

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Singh further mentioned that provisions in a company's internal articles of association should not become a means of circumventing regulatory requirements. He said internal governance rules could not be deployed as a "backdoor means" of undermining a regulatory direction.

Singh questions use of charitable funds for litigation Singh also flagged the financial and regulatory risks that the legal proceedings could pose to SDTT. He argued that pursuing the case could saddle the charitable trust with significant legal costs and potentially affect the value and liquidity of its shareholding, besides creating regulatory complications if the proceedings prevent Tata Sons from meeting its listing obligations.

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The letter maintained that differences over Tata Sons' governance or a preference for retaining its privately held status would not, on their own, justify deploying charitable funds to oppose an independent regulatory requirement.

"A preference for keeping Tata Sons privately held, or a disagreement with the company's governance decisions, cannot by itself justify using charitable resources to frustrate an independent regulatory obligation," it added.

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Singh has urged the Charity Commissioner to initiate an immediate inquiry into the matter, including examining the amount spent on the litigation and the source of the funds.

He has also sought directions restraining SDTT from allocating additional trust funds or resources towards pursuing the broad interim relief concerning the November 30 board meeting until an independent assessment is conducted. Such an assessment, he said, should examine the relief being sought, the RBI's position and the fiduciary justification for incurring the legal expenditure.

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About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X