BENGALURU,MUMBAI : Tata Sons has pushed back its board meeting from 26 November to 30 November after Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata objected that the company's directors did not receive the required seven days' notice, according to an executive familiar with the situation.
BENGALURU,MUMBAI : Tata Sons has pushed back its board meeting from 26 November to 30 November after Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata objected that the company's directors did not receive the required seven days' notice, according to an executive familiar with the situation.
The agenda for the 26 November meeting was sent to board members only on Sunday, four days before the meeting. The agenda for the 30 November meeting is the same, according to this executive.
The agenda for the 26 November meeting was sent to board members only on Sunday, four days before the meeting. The agenda for the 30 November meeting is the same, according to this executive.
For Tata Trusts, the most puzzling agenda item at the Tata Sons board meeting is a discussion about an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of shareholders, with no date or explanation, the executive said.
According to a second executive, an EGM, once the board agrees, would take place after the annual general meeting (AGM).
“The AGM is to be held for approving all regular business matters like approving the financial reports, paying dividends to Trusts and reappointing the Chairman as director,” said this executive. “An EGM would ask shareholders to approve the Chairman’s reappointment and all matters related to listing, including changing the company from private to public.”
AGM deadline and compliance
Along with holding its board meeting, Tata Sons also must hold its AGM by 31 December, a deadline extended by the Registrar of Companies, after it missed the 18 August meeting because not enough members were present. The company needs to give 21 days' notice before convening the meeting, even though an executive said Tata Sons is aware of this and is working to hold the shareholder meeting before the end of the calendar year.
“The most unfortunate part is that the professionalism of professional management is now being questioned,” said senior Supreme Court lawyer H.P. Ranina. “The fact remains that there was a slip-up in the basic compliance requirement of giving adequate notice to board members before a board meeting.”
Tata Sons’ chairman N. Chandrasekaran's tenure as director lapsed on 18 August and needs shareholder approval at the shareholder meeting before the end of the calendar year.
Insufficient attendance at Tata Sons' AGM stems from the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), which owns 23.56% of Tata Sons and is its second-biggest shareholder. A 15 May order by the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner barred the SRTT from holding meetings or taking decisions after trustee Venu Srinivasan alleged that its three permanent trustees exceeded the legal limit of one-fourth of the public trust’s total strength. Srinivasan's time at SRTT ends on 11 December. The SRTT board comprises four trustees.
Emails sent to Tata Sons and Tata Trusts did not elicit a response.
“Under the Companies Act, Tata Sons cannot seek more time from the Registrar of Companies, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, to hold its AGM beyond 31 December,” said Gaurav Pingle, partner at Forefront Legal Consulting LLP, a Pune-based corporate law firm. “If for some reason, the AGM could not be conducted, then based on the application of any member of Tata Sons, NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) can call or direct the calling of AGM and give consequential directions as it thinks expedient.”
Listing row deepens
These issues could increase tensions within the Tata group, as Tata Trusts Chair Noel Tata has repeatedly opposed Tata Sons’ decision to reappoint Chandrasekaran and called it illegal. Noel, who has written seven letters to Tata Sons since the 17 September board meeting that reappointed Chandrasekaran, has also opposed plans to take Tata Sons public under a regulatory requirement.
Tata Sons wrote to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 6 October, and the regulator repeated on 16 November that the holding company must list. In a letter dated 20 November, Noel said the 6 October letter "was not placed before the board".
He asked that no action be taken towards listing, “including the appointment of any adviser or intermediary” and “any alteration of the Articles”.
The board will also review half-year results and loss-making businesses like Air India, whose chief executive is expected to be present.
Board to review complaints
The board will also look at Noel's complaints about how the 17 September meeting was recorded. At that meeting, four of Tata Sons' six directors approved a third five-year term for Chandrasekaran, starting in February next year. Noel opposed it and called the reappointment process illegal.
Directors will also discuss two of Noel's letters, dated 26 and 29 October. In those letters, he asked the board to consider a proposal for Tata Sons to buy back a portion of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s stake for ₹25,000 crore, alongside a plan to keep the company unlisted by merging Tata Electronics Systems Solutions and Tata Consulting Engineers into it. This would help Tata Sons sidestep its classification as a core investment company and the consequent mandatory listing requirement.