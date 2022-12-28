Real estate developer DLF has issued clarification on news reports of Noida Authority issuing notice to the company demanding ₹235 crore. In a regulatory filing the real estate developer said that they have received any notice from Noida Authority till now.

"In reference to the news article published in the Economic Times dated 27th December 2022 read with specific clarifications sought by the Stock Exchanges, we would like to submit that we have seen the media reports. However, DLF has not received any notice from NOIDA Authority thus far and will be able to respond only once the notice is received, DLF said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier, news agency PTI had reported that the Noida Authority has issued a notice to real estate developer DLF to pay ₹235 crore as compensation to the previous owner of the land on which the Mall of India has been built.

"Yes," Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari told PTI, confirming that the notice has been issued.

The development comes in the backdrop of a Supreme Court order on May 5 in which it had directed the Noida Authority to ensure payment of compensation for the land to its previous owner Veerana Redyy.

The DLF Mall of India is located in Sector 18, Noida's commercial hub.