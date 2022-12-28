Noida Authority ₹235 crore notice: DLF issues clarification, says have not received any notice1 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 11:10 AM IST
In a regulatory filing, DLF said that they have received any notice from Noida Authority till now
Real estate developer DLF has issued clarification on news reports of Noida Authority issuing notice to the company demanding ₹235 crore. In a regulatory filing the real estate developer said that they have received any notice from Noida Authority till now.