Noida Film City Project: Akshay Kumar's Supersonic Technobuild among 4 firms qualified for final bidding
Four companies have qualified for the final bidding process for the Noida Film City Project in Uttar Pradesh. The companies that have qualified for the final bidding, scheduled to take place on Tuesday are Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP, Akshay Kumar's Supersonic Technobuild Private Limited, T-Series' Super Cassettes Industries Private Limited, and KC Bokadia's Lions Films Private Limited of KC Bokadia, according to a report by Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication.