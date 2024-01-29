Four companies have qualified for the final bidding process for the Noida Film City Project in Uttar Pradesh. The companies that have qualified for the final bidding, scheduled to take place on Tuesday are Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP, Akshay Kumar's Supersonic Technobuild Private Limited, T-Series' Super Cassettes Industries Private Limited, and KC Bokadia's Lions Films Private Limited of KC Bokadia, according to a report by Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The aforementioned firms shared their presentations on Saturday comprising the development model and other details of their respective projects before the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) committee.

The committee was headed by Manoj Kumar Singh, the additional chief secretary of the Uttar Pradesh government and state’s infrastructure and industrial development committee. Yeida chairman Anil Sagar, Uttar Pradesh director for information Shishir, and Yeida chief executive officer Arun Vir Singh were among the other officials who were present during the presentation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the Daily, barring T-Series, all other three firms are a consortium of filmmakers and Noida-based developers, who will fund the project if they are selected.

Yeida will open the financial bids on Tuesday (30 January) to select the company. The company that wins the bid will be engaged in the development of the proposed project on 1,000 acres of land in Sector 21 near the Noida International Airport site.

Last year in September, Yeida opened a global tender inviting bids from filmmakers interested in the project and developing the film city at Sector 21. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In phase-1, the finalised company will be tasked to work on 230 acres of land. Yeida has earmarked a total of 1,000 acres of land for the film city project.

Citing the Detailed Project Report (DPR), the daily said that the developer will have to pay ₹144 crore as security money before starting the project work. The developer will get 90 years to develop this project.

