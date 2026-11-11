Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension: L&T secures order from NMRC to build 15.1-km elevated viaduct – Inside the contract

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday announced that it has won a contract worth between ₹1,000 crore and ₹2,500 crore from the Noida Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.

The contract involves the partial design and construction of a 15.1-km elevated viaduct connecting Botanical Garden with Noida Sector 142, as well as the stretch between Depot Station and Boraki. The project also includes the construction of 10 elevated metro stations, along with their architectural finishes.

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According to the company's statement, the order has been secured by L&T's Heavy Civil Infrastructure business vertical as part of the Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension Project.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What does L&T’s Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension contract include? ⌵ L&T will partly design and construct a 15.1-km elevated viaduct: one section from Botanical Garden to Noida Sector 142 and another from Depot Station to Boraki. The contract also includes 10 elevated stations and their architectural finishes. 2 How much is L&T’s Aqua Line Extension contract worth? ⌵ L&T classified the order as “significant,” a category valued between ₹1,000 crore and ₹2,500 crore. The company has not disclosed the exact contract value. 3 When is the L&T-built Aqua Line extension expected to be completed? ⌵ The project is targeted for completion within 36 months, according to L&T. 4 What is the approved Aqua Line extension from Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida Sector 4? ⌵ The separately approved corridor is 8.449 km long and is estimated to cost ₹2,390 crore. It will have five elevated stations, including an interchange with the Delhi Metro Blue Line at Noida Sector 61. 5 How will the Aqua Line extensions improve connectivity? ⌵ NMRC says the extensions are expected to strengthen links with the Delhi Metro network and transport facilities, including the proposed multi-modal hub at Boraki. They are also intended to improve regional connectivity and commuter access.

“The Heavy Civil Infrastructure business vertical of L&T has secured an order from Noida Metro Rail Corporation Ltd for part design and construction of the Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension Project,” The Indian Express quoted L&T as saying.

The Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension is expected to emerge as a major urban transport project, improving connectivity across the region and making commuting more accessible. The project is also expected to support Noida's growing urban infrastructure and is targeted for completion within 36 months, the company said.

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Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational with a market presence across several countries and business segments. The USD 32-billion group operates in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), high-tech manufacturing, products and services across multiple sectors.

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Noida Metro plans two more Aqua Line extensions; NMRC outlines connectivity benefits The announcement came on the same day the Union Cabinet cleared an 8.449-km extension of the Aqua Line from Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida Sector 4 (Gaur Chowk) with an estimated investment of ₹2,390 crore. The approved stretch will feature five elevated stations.

Separately, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said work was underway on two other proposed extensions of the Aqua Line. These include the 11.56-km corridor between Botanical Garden and Noida Sector 142, which will have eight stations, and a 2.60-km extension connecting the Depot station with the Boraki Multi-Modal Transport Hub (MMTH), comprising two stations.

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According to the NMRC, the three extensions are expected to strengthen connectivity with the Delhi Metro network and improve access to major transport facilities, including the proposed multi-modal hub at Boraki.

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Providing details of the newly approved Sector 51-Greater Noida Sector 4 corridor, the corporation said its five stations would be located at Noida Sector 61, Sector 70, Sector 122, Sector 123 and Greater Noida Sector 4.

The proposed station at Noida Sector 61 will serve as an interchange with the Delhi Metro's Blue Line, allowing commuters to travel towards Delhi's airport and major railway stations through the metro network, the NMRC said.

The extension is expected to cater to the rising demand for public transportation in Greater Noida West, which has experienced substantial residential and commercial development in recent years.

The corporation said the three projects would improve commuter convenience and regional connectivity, while reducing reliance on private vehicles and helping ease road congestion. They are also expected to encourage more environmentally sustainable modes of urban transport.

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NMRC receives innovation award for metro infrastructure design In a separate announcement, the NMRC said it had received the Special Award for Innovation in Optimisation of Civil Structural Design at the 19th Urban Mobility India Conference and Exhibition in Bhubaneswar.

The recognition acknowledges the corporation's efforts in adopting innovative engineering techniques, optimising civil structures and using resources efficiently in metro infrastructure development, according to its statement.

At present, the NMRC operates the 29.7-km Aqua Line corridor connecting Noida Sector 51 with the Depot station in Greater Noida. The corridor was inaugurated in January 2019.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X