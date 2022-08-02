Noise announces Vaani Kapoor as brand ambassador for its new smartwatch range

Noise competes with brands like Imagine Marketing (BoAt), OnePlus, RealMe and Fire - Boltt. The company last year had announced an earlier X-Fit series in partnership with HRX.
Nexxbase-owned Noise, which produces and distributes wearables, has roped in actor Vaani Kapoor as the face of its upcoming X-Fit 2 series. The company last year had announced an earlier X-Fit series in partnership with HRX, a fitness brand jointly owned by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment. This launch, slated for early August, will have the actor showcase its products.
Amit Khatri, co-founder of the firm, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Vaani Kapoor as the face of this new-age smartwatch. Her zeal for fitness and deep connection with Indian youths, millennials & Gen Z consumers will enable us to inspire a larger community and drive the adoption of smart innovations among them."
The company will showcase its ‘Keep Going’ campaign across its digital assets and aims to initiate conversation around how fitness has become a part of our everyday lifestyle and we must pursue it in style and with comfort.
The actor said, “It is a pleasure to be a part of the journey. The new smartwatch combines my fondness for gadgets with my passion to lead a fit lifestyle, and what inspired me, even more, is the brand’s message to always follow our instincts and believe in ourselves to mark a change."
According to research firm International Data Corporation India, India’s wearables market saw double-digit growth in Q1 2022 with products crossing 13.9 million units. The company competes with brands like Imagine Marketing (BoAt), OnePlus, RealMe and Fire - Boltt. Most of these brands import their smartwatches and other wearables from China.