Nokia enters laptop market in India, faces stiff competition from Xiaomi

NEW DELHI: To tap the growing demand for laptops for remote working and learning, more brands are entering the PC market , particularly in India given the scope for expansion.

Xiaomi and Honor launched their first laptops for the India market in June and July, respectively.

Now Nokia has announced its first laptop Nokia PureBook X14 for India through Flipkart. It is part of Flipkart's licensee partnership with Nokia through which Flipkart launched Nokia TVs and Nokia Media Streamer. This means the Nokia notebook will be available only through Flipkart.

Priced at ₹59,990, the Nokia laptop will be available for pre-order on Flipkart from 18 December.

Aimed at professionals, the laptop has a 14-inch Full HD (1,902x1,080p) display with 86% screen to body ratio and 250 nits brightness. The laptop weighs 1.1 kg and runs on Intel i5 10th gen quad-core processor with 512GB SSD and 8GB RAM.

"With the Nokia PureBook X14 laptop, our effort is to provide our customers a product that not only caters to their multi-functionality needs but also ensures supreme visual and processing quality - catering to both their personal and professional needs," Dev Iyer, vice president – Private Brands at Flipkart, said in a statement.

According to recent market trackers, despite being late entrants to the PC market, newer brands particularly Xiaomi have performed well.

The Nokia laptop will be up against the likes of Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, which has multiple variants. The variant with 14-inch display, Intel Core i5 10th gen, 512GB SSD and 8GB RAM is currently available at a lower price of ₹49,999.

Though the Mi Notebook 14 is slightly heavier at 1.5kg, it comes with Nvidia MX250 GPU, which makes it a more capable alternative to the Nokia laptop when it comes to graphic intensive tasks. The Nokia laptop has Intel UHD 620 graphics.

