Nokia, Ericsson ink multi-year contracts with Jio for supplying 5G SA gear

NEW DELHI: European telecom gear makers Nokia and Ericsson have inked multi-year supply contracts with Reliance Jio for supplying 5G network equipment to the country's largest carrier for deploying standalone or 5G SA, they said in separate statements on Monday.
NEW DELHI: European telecom gear makers Nokia and Ericsson have inked multi-year supply contracts with Reliance Jio for supplying 5G network equipment to the country's largest carrier for deploying standalone or 5G SA, they said in separate statements on Monday.
Finnish supplier Nokia said it will provide 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment from its AirScale portfolio including base stations, high-capacity 5G Massive MIMO antennas, and Remote Radio Heads (RRH) to support different spectrum bands, and self-organizing network software.
Finnish supplier Nokia said it will provide 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment from its AirScale portfolio including base stations, high-capacity 5G Massive MIMO antennas, and Remote Radio Heads (RRH) to support different spectrum bands, and self-organizing network software.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Reliance Jio plans to deploy a 5G standalone network which will interwork with its 4G network. The network will enable Reliance Jio to deliver advanced 5G services such as massive machine-to-machine communications, network slicing, and ultra-low-latency, the company added.
Pekka Lundmark, Ppesident and CEO at Nokia, said, “This is a significant win for Nokia in an important market and a new customer with one of the largest RAN footprints in the world."
Swedish supplier Ericsson said that its long-term strategic 5G contract with Jio will include deployment of its energy-efficient 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) products and solutions from the company's portfolio and E-band microwave mobile transport solutions will be deployed in the 5G network for Jio.
Börje Ekholm, president and CEO, Ericsson, said, “India is building world-class digital infrastructure that will drive innovation, job creation and entrepreneurship across the country. We are happy to partner with Jio in those ambitions, through Ericsson 5G Standalone connectivity, which will be a major catalyst in meeting those digital transformation goals across society, enterprise and industry."
With the deals, both Nokia and Ericsson are supplying to India’s three largest mobile operators including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. While Vodafone Idea is yet to announce its 5G strategy, both Airtel and Jio have said that they will provide pan-India 5G coverage by 2024.
Akash Ambani, chairman, Reliance Jio said, “Jio is committed to continuously investing in the latest network technologies to enhance the experience of all of its customers. We are confident that our partnership with Nokia will deliver one of the most advanced 5G networks globally."
He added that, “We are delighted to partner with Ericsson for Jio’s 5G SA rollout. Jio transformed the digital landscape in India with the launch of LTE services in 2016. We are confident that Jio’s 5G network will accelerate India’s digitalization and will serve as the foundation for achieving our nation’s ‘Digital India’ vision."
Catch all the Corporate news
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.