Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Nokia India renews Bengaluru office lease with Embassy REIT

Nokia India renews Bengaluru office lease with Embassy REIT

Premium
Embassy REIT said it has 'completed a lease renewal in Embassy Manyata at Bengaluru with Nokia Solutions and Networks India Pvt Ltd (Nokia India)
1 min read . 07:38 PM IST PTI

  • Embassy REIT is India’s first publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: Telecom gear maker Nokia India has renewed its lease agreement for 5.11 lakh square feet office space at Embassy Office Parks REIT's business park in Bengaluru.

New Delhi: Telecom gear maker Nokia India has renewed its lease agreement for 5.11 lakh square feet office space at Embassy Office Parks REIT's business park in Bengaluru.

Embassy REIT said in a statement that it has "completed a lease renewal in Embassy Manyata at Bengaluru with Nokia Solutions and Networks India Pvt Ltd (Nokia India), Indian subsidiary of the Finland based telecom giant Nokia."

Embassy REIT said in a statement that it has "completed a lease renewal in Embassy Manyata at Bengaluru with Nokia Solutions and Networks India Pvt Ltd (Nokia India), Indian subsidiary of the Finland based telecom giant Nokia."

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Embassy Manyata, which is spread over 121 acres, is one of the largest business parks in India with an operational area of around 12 million square feet.

Vikaash Khdloya, Deputy CEO and COO of Embassy REIT, said, "We are delighted to extend our decade long relationship with Nokia and are grateful for the strengthened partnership. This deal underscores Embassy REIT’s position as the landlord of choice for top Indian and multinational corporates."

Embassy REIT is India’s first publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT).

It owns and operates a 42.4 million square feet portfolio of eight infrastructure-like office parks and four city-centre office buildings in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and the National Capital Region (NCR).

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Sensex falls over 500 points, Dow futures down by 105 p ...

Premium

India’s 1 billion covid-19 vaccine doses: some inequiti ...

Premium

Protection business, the Achilles' heel of ICICI Prulife

Premium

The double trouble clouding HUL's valuations

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!