Nokia maker HMD Global open to sourcing chips from India, says top executive
HMD Global, maker of the Nokia brand of mobile phones, will be open to sourcing semiconductor chips from India for both its brands – Nokia and HMD – for local production and exports “if they meet quality and cost factors". Ravi Kunwar, vice president, India and APAC at HMD Global, told Mint that the country will be a production and export hub for both brands.