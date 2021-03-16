OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Nokia partners with Microsoft, Amazon, Google

HELSINKI : Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia on Monday announced it has partnered with Microsoft, Amazon web services and Google to develop new cloud-based 5G radio solutions with its radio access network (RNA) technology.

The goal of the partnerships is to develop new business cases, the company said in three separate statements.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

"Open collaboration is key to the development of new and innovative high value 5G use cases that will equip our customers with the tools they need for digital transformation," Nokia President of Mobile Networks Tomi Uitto said.

Nokia shares were up over 4% in Helsinki at 1300 GMT.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout