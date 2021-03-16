HELSINKI : Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia on Monday announced it has partnered with Microsoft, Amazon web services and Google to develop new cloud-based 5G radio solutions with its radio access network (RNA) technology.

The goal of the partnerships is to develop new business cases, the company said in three separate statements.

"Open collaboration is key to the development of new and innovative high value 5G use cases that will equip our customers with the tools they need for digital transformation," Nokia President of Mobile Networks Tomi Uitto said.

Nokia shares were up over 4% in Helsinki at 1300 GMT.

