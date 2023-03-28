Nokia readying telecom gear for Indian summer2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 12:20 PM IST
Nokia was increasing capacity of its optical equipment manufacturing in India under the Make in India programme, where it will add the number of modules being made from its hub in Chennai
New Delhi: Nokia will begin supplying telecom equipment designed to handle record-high temperatures in the summer months while relaying fixed broadband and 5G networks to Indian service providers.
