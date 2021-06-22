OPEN APP
Nokia redesigns its offices as it adapts to more flexible work

Some pilot sites, including offices in Dallas, Singapore and Budapest, have already been reconfigured, Nokia said (REUTERS)Premium
 1 min read . Updated: 22 Jun 2021, 01:44 PM IST Bloomberg

  • The Finnish company is seeking to capture the benefits of having had virtually all staff work remotely for the past 15 months
  • From next year, roughly 70% of office space will be dedicated to collaboration and team work and staff will have the flexibility to work as many as three days a week remotely

Nokia Oyj plans to redesign its offices globally, adapting workplaces in 130 countries to a more flexible post-pandemic work environment.

The Finnish company is seeking to capture the benefits of having had virtually all staff work remotely for the past 15 months. Starting next year, roughly 70% of office space will be dedicated to collaboration and team work and staff will have the flexibility to work as many as three days a week remotely, the Finnish supplier of 5G network equipment said on Tuesday.

“The pandemic forced organizations to change. Technology gave people the tools to innovate. In many cases, the results have been too good to go back to the old way of doing things," Chief Executive Officer Pekka Lundmark said. “We are accelerating our transition to become a fully hybrid global workplace."

The new rules will apply to all staff -- 92,000 globally last year -- who will have a “smart-office app" for booking work spaces and office amenities. The policy follows a survey with responses from more than a quarter of its staff, where 91% of respondents said they had retained or increased their productivity during their time working from home and wanted to continue working in a hybrid setting.

Some pilot sites, including offices in Dallas, Singapore and Budapest, have already been reconfigured, Nokia said.


