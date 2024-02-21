Nokia set to cut 250 jobs in India amid restructuring bid. Details here
Telecom giant Nokia is in the midst of restructuring its India operations — eliminating hundreds of jobs. The Finnish company also appointed Tarun Chhabra as its new country head. Nokia India will reportedly have three major business verticals under the new structure — mobile networks, cloud and network services and network infrastructure.